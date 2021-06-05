Pratik Gandhi, Malika Arora among celebs backing awareness drive on World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Pratik Gandhi, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia have come together to support an awareness campaign on World Environment Day.

With the aim to raise awareness and rekindle hope within every individual with simple yet impactful calls to action -- like tree plantation and avoiding plastics usage -- a special film will be released in partnership with UN India and WWF India on June 5. The campaign is called "#StopTheMelt".