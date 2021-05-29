Pratik Gandhi reveals his go-to food

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi likes to experiment with his palette but "ghar ka khana" his go-to food.

"Most of the time 'ghar ka khana' (homecooked food) is my go-to food, but I keep experimenting. I like food. I like exploring different and new cuisines," Pratik told IANS.

The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the popular series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", is currently busy shooting for the upcoming horror comedy "Atithi Bhooto Bhava".