Pratik Gandhi's first look in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' unveiled

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Pratik Gandhi's first look in the upcoming film 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' was unveiled on Wednesday.

The actor took to Instagram to share the poster of his look. He wrote, "A story of a common man's struggle to fight for what is rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of Dedh Bigha Zameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi."