Preet Kaur Nayak reveals upcoming twist on her show 'Imlie'

She says: "Rupali knows her brother, Aditya is not happy with this wedding. He is pretending that he is fine, but he is not. Rupali very well understand her brother's situation and wants to bring back Imlie in his life."

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) 'Imlie' actress Preet Kaur Nayak, who is seen as Rupali in the show, reveals how her character will try to bring close the two leads - Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer).

Currently in the show, Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) are living separately. Rupali is unhappy with whatever is happening between her brother and Imlie. He's getting ready to marry Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh), and Rupali knows he's not happy about it.

During the wedding ceremony everybody in Aditya's family will dress up as different characters from Bollywood movies. To stop the wedding, Rupali will plan to lock Aditya and Imlie in a photo booth.

She further added: "Rupali feels Aditya and Imlie need to talk to each other to resolve the misunderstanding. During the Mehandi ceremony, she will lock Aditya and Imlie inside a photo booth."

It will be clear in the upcoming episode whether Rupali's trick works or brings more trouble in Imlie's life.

