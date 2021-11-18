Preity, Gene welcome twins Jai, Gia via surrogacy

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta Goodenough and her husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia.

The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."