Preity Zinta: I am so proud of our little organic home garden

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Prety Zinta can't stop gushing about her organic garden in her Friday social media post. On Instagram, the actress shared a video clip of plucking ripe strawberries from her garden.

"I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you ma for making this possible," wrote the actress, sharing her excitement about her vegetable and fruit garden at her Los Angeles home.