Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 7th, 2021, 14:21:22hrs
Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta on Monday shared the best way to come back after a digital detox is to engage in random throwback.

Preity posted a throwback picture on Instagram that shows her posing with a friend, when she went out for dinner after 18 months.

"Best way to come back after a digital detox -- a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here's to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting," Preity wrote as caption.

Preity's last post on social media was one week ago, where she talked about the Indian Premier League (IPL). She co-owns the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

--IANS

