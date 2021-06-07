Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta on Monday shared the best way to come back after a digital detox is to engage in random throwback.

Preity posted a throwback picture on Instagram that shows her posing with a friend, when she went out for dinner after 18 months.

"Best way to come back after a digital detox -- a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here's to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting," Preity wrote as caption.