Preity Zinta is loving 'burp cloths, diapers and babies'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta Goodenough is enjoying being a mother to her newborns Gia and Jai. She even shared a picture holding one of her twins.

Preity posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen holding her baby and smiling at the camera. The face of the baby wasn't visible as the little bundle of joy was wrapped in a baby blanket. Preity also had a burp cloth on her shoulder.