  Preity Zinta is vaccinated

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 8th, 2021, 16:01:26hrs
Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta on Saturday informed fans that she has taken her Covid-19 shot, with an Instagram picture getting the jab. She also urged all to get vaccinated.

"I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption.

The actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity currently co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.

--IANS

dc/vnc

