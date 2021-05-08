Preity Zinta is vaccinated

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta on Saturday informed fans that she has taken her Covid-19 shot, with an Instagram picture getting the jab. She also urged all to get vaccinated.

"I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe," Preity wrote as the caption.