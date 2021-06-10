Preity Zinta shares her experience of seeing plane landing on the road

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 10th, 2021, 17:15:07hrs
Preity Zinta (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared her 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience of seeing an airplane landing on one of the roads in the US.

"There is always a first time for everything. Never thought I'd see a plane land on the road as I drive by. Thank God everyone is safe. Onceinalifetime. ting," she wrote on Instagram, adding a video showing the plane parked on the road.

The video has shocked several people, including actor Nargis Fakhri. Nargis reacted to the post by commenting a string of shocking emojis on it.
A few days ago, Preity ended her digital detox. She had posted a picture on Instagram that shows her posing with one of her friends when she went out for dinner after 18 months.

"Best way to come back after a digital detox -- a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here's to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting," Preity had written.
On the film front, Preity was last seen in the 2018 film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', marking her comeback after a seven-year hiatus. (ANI)

