Preity Zinta suggests fans stick to 'laughter therapy' amid 'crazy times'

The 'Kya Kehna' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a stunning smiling picture as she chills by the swimming pool.Embracing her dimpled cheeks with a no make up look, the star is seen sporting a chunky pair of cat-eye sun shades and a floral print tank top.Suggesting fans to stick to laughter therapy, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star wrote in the caption, "Laughter is and always will be the best kind of therapy - specially in these crazy times where we live with the stress of getting sick or locked up in more lockdowns (added a punching emoticon)."Along with the caption, the actor used the hashtags #weekendvibes #homealone #stayhappy #staystrong #ting and a red heart emoticon and urged fans to stay happy and strong.Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 88 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.Quite an active social media user, Preity keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.Earlier, the 'Dil Ka Rishta' star posted a couple of throwback pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough as she commemorated the festival of colours -'Holi'. (ANI)