Preparing myself to face anything that is thrown towards me this year: Aishwarya Dhanush

Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) Director Aishwarya Dhanush, who is known to give out wellness tips to her followers on social media, says she is preparing herself, physically, mentally and emotionally, to face any challenges that she may have to face this year.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the director, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinkanth and the wife of actor Dhanush, said: "Surya namaskars in the first week of the year."