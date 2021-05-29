Primal Scream plan reissue of their debut album

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) The rock band Primal Scream have planned a reissue of their debut album "Sonic Flower Groove". The album is expected to have an unreleased track as well as new versions of the original songs.

"I wrote a lot about that record and the experience of recording it -- we recorded it twice -- and our inexperience. I re-listened to the record a lot and had a new respect for it. We're maybe going to reissue it. We'll add two songs – there's 'Black Star Carnival', which was a B-side, and also this unreleased track called 'Tomorrow Ends Today'. It sounds like it could have been on the first Stone Roses record. I'm going to re-sequence the album and do a new record sleeve," Gillespie said, according to contactmusic.com.

Talking about what he would change, he added: "At that point, everyone had the '80s drum sound -- the Bunnymen, The Smiths, everybody. So, it would be good if we take the '80s drum sound off it and maybe we could add some harmonies, because when I listen to it now, I think, 'Why didn't we do harmonies there?' So, we might tinker with it, maybe we won't. But 'Tomorrow ends today' sounds like a single. Why did we leave it off the album? It's so good!"

