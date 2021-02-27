Prince Harry: British press was destroying my mental health

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Prince Harry has revealed that the British press had been destroying his mental health, citing it as a reason why he and his wife Megan Markle stepped back from their royal responsibilities.

"It was never walking away. It was stepping back, rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here," Harry said in an interview on The Late Late Show, according to a report in eonline.com.