Prince Harry opens up about his relationship with brother Prince William

As per E! News, during the highly anticipated sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special', the Duke of Sussex opened up about where things stand for the brothers.Replying to Oprah on how much had been said about the siblings, Harry replied, "Yeah, and much will continue to be said about that. You know, as I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother."He further said, "We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths."Oprah then asked Harry about his current relationship dynamic with William, to which he said, "The relationship is space, at the moment, and, you know, time heals all things, hopefully."For several years, the royal siblings and their wives Meghan and Kate Middleton have been the subject of rift rumours. 'Finding Freedom', a best-selling book, written by royals experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which released in August, described an alleged conversation between the brothers that suggests the tension increased as Meghan became a part of Harry's life.As per sources cited in the book, William told Harry, "Don't feel like you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."The book claimed Harry did not appreciate William referring to Meghan as "this girl." According to a source in the book, "This sums them up as people--William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can't help but take things far too personally."Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' aired on CBS on Sunday. The special was produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery executive produced, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz. The special will be internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'. Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI)