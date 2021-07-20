Prince Harry to release a memoir in 2022

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Prince Harry is ready to tell his story to the world in a memoir. The Duke of Sussex is writing a memoir that is scheduled to release in late 2022.



As per People magazine, Penguin Random House announced the news on Monday. The Duke will pen an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" that will detail "the definition account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Harry spoke about the memoir and said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The Duke of Sussex added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Proceeds from the book and audiobook, which will cover his childhood in the public eye to his military duty in Afghanistan to becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to son Archie, and daughter Lilibet, will be donated to charity.

The upcoming memoir follows Prince Harry and Meghan's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they opened up about stepping back as senior members of the British royal family and the intense media scrutiny they have faced.

Prince Harry also joined forces with Winfrey for the mental health docuseries 'The Me You Can't See', which premiered in May on Apple TV+. In the series, Prince Harry spoke candidly about turning to drugs and alcohol years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry's memoir will be published in print and digital formats in the US by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada. Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will publish the book in the United Kingdom, with additional publishing territories to be announced at a later date.

An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

Meghan has previously been involved in book projects of her own. After writing the forward to a cookbook for charity in 2018, she recently released her debut children's book 'The Bench', which was inspired by the bond between fathers and sons.

Prince Harry had recently travelled to the UK to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace alongside his brother, Prince William. (ANI)

