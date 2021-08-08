Prince William, Kate Middleton share adorable photo of Princess Charlotte in nature

The royal couple shared the adorable image on Instagram, in which Charlotte could be seen gently holding a butterfly in her hands while spending time outdoors.The casual snap was captioned as, "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK."It further continued, "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully, you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."Earlier this year, Kate and William shared another new photo of Charlotte in honour of her birthday. In the candid image, which was taken by Kate, Charlotte flashed a smile to the camera while wearing a Rachel Riley floral dress with buttons down the front.Two weeks ago, they also shared another new portrait in honour of Prince George's 8th birthday. The portrait showed George sitting on the hood of a car, grinning for the camera in a blue polo shirt with orange stripes.It even appeared to include a subtle tribute to Prince Philip, with George sitting on what looks like a Land Rover, which was a favourite car of Queen Elizabeth's late husband.Generally, the royal fans don't often get to see photos of the Cambridge children outside of their birthdays, Christmas and other important events, but admirers have glimpsed more of the little royals lately. (ANI)