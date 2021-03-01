Prince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine

London, March 1 (IANS) Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine are encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccination. The two also requested people to ignore misinformation being circulated about the vaccine.

"Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. We've spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. We've got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it's really important for them to have it," Prince William said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.