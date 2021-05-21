Prince William trolled for calling BBC interview with Diana reason behind parents' divorce

Prince William on Thursday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of contributing significantly "to the fear, paranoia and isolation" felt by his late mother, Princess Diana, in the years prior to her death."The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," the Duke of Cambridge said in a video message posted to his Twitter page.According to Page Six, the prince is being trolled on social media for his 'baseless' statement, where people are claiming that Diana's marriage to Charles, was doomed from the beginning due to his relationship with Bowles, whom he eventually married after his divorce from the Princess of Wales."No William, the panorama interview did not ruin your parents' marriage. Your dad screwing Camilla did," one person tweeted."Someone needs to sit William down and tell him to stop. No one hurt Diana worse than her own. Her parents, her husband, her in-laws. She was both privileged and exploited,' added another."Prince William continues to disappoint. He threw his dead mother under the bus. Labelling her a paranoid etc All to safe [sic] the royal family," a third netizen wrote.According to earlier reports, the original interview was featured on Panorama, which is still on-air and showed a documentary about the controversy on Thursday.Prince Harry also issued a statement after the report and said "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.""To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these-- and even worse--are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication," he said.On Thursday, BBC Director-General Tim Davie had said the interview "fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect." "While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today," Davie said.Meanwhile, on a related note, Page Six reported that at the time, when the marriage issues arose between Diana and Charles, Queen Elizabeth II insisted they should finally divorce after the sit-down. The princess subsequently lost her 'Her Royal Highness' title and the security that came with it.The Princess of Wales had died with her beau and film producer Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris. William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, at the time. (ANI)