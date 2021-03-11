Pritam Singh: Good food, not money, propelled 'Flight' cast!

Directed by Suraj Joshi, "Flight" also features Mohit Chadda. Pritam says that the entire team was very supportive of each other and worked in complete unity.

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) "Bigg Boss" season 8 housemate Pritam Singh will soon be seen in the action thriller film "Flight". The actor claims the project is an outcome of a bunch of friends coming together with a passion, adding that "good food", and not payment, was what they worked for!

"This film is the result of all of our hard work put together. A bunch of friends came together to make a film and nobody asked for any money or payments. The only thing that we all worked for was good food! It was a joy working with friends and having good food together," he told IANS.

"'Flight' is the outcome of likeminded people coming together for creative satisfaction. I am hopeful that the audience will love the movie once it releases," he added.

Talking about his role, he said: "My role in the film is that of a pilot. I am the one who takes off the plane where the entire movie is based. It's a negative role and I cannot divulge much as it would reveal the suspense."

The trailer has been received well and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted about it. Talking about how that made feel, he says: "It felt great. I am a big fan of Mr. Bachchan. The kind of films he has done or is doing and the powerful screen presence that he has is something I look up to. He has an eye for content and only a legend like him can have such encouraging words for new actors like us," he says.

The film is all set to hit the screens on March 19.

