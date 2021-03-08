Prithviraj – Joju movie 'Star' to release on April 9

Prithviraj, Joju George and Sheelu Abraham will play the lead in Star , directed by Domin D’ Silva, releasing on April 9. Abraham Mathew is the producer. The movie comes with the tagline, Burst of myths.

Suvin S Somasekharan is the writer. Tharun Bhaskaran is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj are the music directors.

Prithviraj is doing a special appearance in this movie, but the makers claim that his role is a highly crucial one. Star is said to be a thriller.