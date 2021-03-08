Prithviraj – Joju movie 'Star' to release on April 9

Prithviraj, Joju George and Sheelu Abraham will play the lead in Star, directed by Domin D’ Silva, releasing on April 9. Abraham Mathew is the producer. The movie comes with the tagline, Burst of myths.
Domin has earlier directed the movie Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam.
Suvin S Somasekharan is the writer. Tharun Bhaskaran is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj are the music directors.
Prithviraj is doing a special appearance in this movie, but the makers claim that his role is a highly crucial one. Star is said to be a thriller.