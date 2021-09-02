Prithviraj and Aashiq Abu walks out of Variyamkunnan

Actor Prithviraj and director Aashiq Abu have opted out of the controversial project Variyamkunnan.
Variyamkunnan is based on the life of Variyamkunnathu Kunjahammad Haji, a legendary leader who lived in the early 1900s and was at the forefront in fighting against the British.
The announcement of the project had started controversies, with the right wing groups adding a communal angle to the happenings from history.
According to reports, Aashiq and Prithviraj have cited differences with the producers as the reason for opting out of the project.
Variyamkunnan was originally planned with Anwar Rasheed as the director and Chiyaan Vikram as the hero.