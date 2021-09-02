Prithviraj and Aashiq Abu walks out of Variyamkunnan

Actor Prithviraj and director Aashiq Abu have opted out of the controversial project Variyamkunnan.

Variyamkunnan is based on the life of Variyamkunnathu Kunjahammad Haji, a legendary leader who lived in the early 1900s and was at the forefront in fighting against the British.

The announcement of the project had started controversies, with the right wing groups adding a communal angle to the happenings from history.