Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban in Vaikom Muhammed Basheer’s 'Neelavelicham'

Legendary writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer’s Neelavelicham is being made into a feature film and will be directed by Aashiq Abu.
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Rima Leena Rajan, and Soubin Shahir will play the lead in Neelavelicham, which will start rolling later this year.
Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Neelavelicham has camera by Shyju Khalid. Bijibal and Rex Vijayan are the music directors.
The 1964 classic Bhargavi Nilayam, directed by A Vincent, was based on the same story.
Aashiq Abu is currently busy with Naradan, which has Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in the lead.