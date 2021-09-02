Prithviraj and Nayanthara to team up for Alphonse Puthren’s Gold

The wait for Premam director Alphonse Puthren’s next seems to have come to an end as an exciting news was reportedly revealed by actor Ajmal Amir during a live interaction.
Alphonse will direct Gold, a thriller with Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Ajmal Amir is also playing an important role in the movie.
The shooting of the movie will start this month itself, after Prithviraj wraps up his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy.
There have been no official announcements yet from the team, but the social media is delighted about this news.