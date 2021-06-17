Prithviraj hints about his directorial plans

Actor Prithviraj has shared a story written by his daughter Ally and has posted a note where he says about starting a new project as a director.
“This was the best storyline I heard during this lockdown,” says he, about his daughter’s story.
“But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. To do a film that I think can be pulled off under Covid restrictions and regulations. Details will follow soon,” writes Prithviraj.
Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Lucifer. The sequel to the movie, titled Empuraan has been announced. He has suggested that another directorial venture could happen before Empuraan.