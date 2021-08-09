Prithviraj hints at making 'Lucifer' as a web series in Hindi

As his Kuruthi is due for release, actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has been busy promoting his movie.
In his latest interview with Film Companion, Prithviraj revealed that he is planning to make his debut directorial venture Lucifer as an eight episode series in Hindi.
Lucifer came out in 2019 with Mohanlal in the lead and went on to become one of the biggest grossers ever in the history of Malayalam cinema.
Prithviraj came as an actor in a brief role in the movie and he has announced the sequel for Lucifer, titled Empuraan.