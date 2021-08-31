Prithviraj is Mohanlal’s son in 'Bro Daddy'?

Social media is now discussing a line from an interview that reportedly says that Prithviraj is playing Mohanlal’s son in Bro Daddy. It is also said that the movie talks about the story of three friends and is set in a Christian backdrop.
The shooting of Bro Daddy is currently underway in Hyderabad. The movie is Prithviraj’s second directorial venture, after the blockbuster hit, Lucifer.
Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Bro Daddy also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir.
Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal are the writers. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is the music director.