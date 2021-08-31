Prithviraj is Mohanlal’s son in 'Bro Daddy'?

Social media is now discussing a line from an interview that reportedly says that Prithviraj is playing Mohanlal’s son in Bro Daddy. It is also said that the movie talks about the story of three friends and is set in a Christian backdrop.

The shooting of Bro Daddy is currently underway in Hyderabad. The movie is Prithviraj’s second directorial venture, after the blockbuster hit, Lucifer.