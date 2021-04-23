'Prithviraj' maker Chandraprakash Dwivedi: I enjoy entering unknown worlds of great heroes

"'Prithviraj' is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from couple of versions of 'Raso', there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times. In addition to these there are commentaries on 'Raso'," Dwivedi said.

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for his TV series "Chanakya", is currently busy with his upcoming historical film "Prithviraj" that stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Dwivedi says he has based his film's storyline on the epic poem "Prithviraj Raso".

The filmmaker says for deep-dived into research on the warrior king for the ambitious project.

"I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown, and unexplored worlds of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon," says Dwivedi.

"Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era and personalities of its time. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema's canvas with lights and camera," the filmmaker adds.

He believes that stories of great warriors like Prithviraj are extremely relevant today, where good is constantly locked in a battle with evil.

"I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose these as my subjects for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters, which will inspire many generations," he says.

"Prithviraj" is based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay essays the warrior king who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori. Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita.

