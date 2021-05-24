Prithviraj makes a strong statement on the ‘Lakshadweep’ issue

The hero says that he has always been in awe of Lakshadweep and had made friends in the island when he went for the two-month shooting schedule of Anarkali in Kavarati.

Prithviraj is one of the few Mollywood actors who has bravely commented on social issues. Now his post on the current controversy about the new ‘reforms’ in Lakshadweep has made headlines.

He has also shot some portions of his directorial debut Lucifer in Lakshadweep.

“For the last few days, I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention to what is going on there. I’m not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator’s “reforms” seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it.” writes Prithviraj.

“What I do know for sure though, is that none of the islanders I know, or none of those who’ve spoken to me are happy with what’s happening. I strongly believe that any law, reform, or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It’s never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state, or union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?” he asks.

He asks those responsible to “listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep, trust them to know what is better for their land.”

Prithviraj’s post has gone viral on social media already.





