Prithviraj, Manu Warrier, Asif and Anna Ben to team up

Ace cinematographer Venu, who was recently seen directing the story Rachiyamma in the Aanum Pennum anthology, has announced his next with a casting coup of sorts.
The project, which is based on writer G R Indugopan’s Shankhumukhi, has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in the lead cast.
The story is based on the lives of some goonda gangs in Thiruvananthapuram. Indugopan, who scripted Shaji Azeez’s Wolf recently, is the scenarist.
Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer.
Venu has earlier directed movies like Daya enna penkutty, Munnariyippu and Carbon.