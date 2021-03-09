  1. Sify.com
  Prithviraj posts 'customary selfie' from home gym

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 9th, 2021, 20:03:50hrs
Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture from his home gym and called it a customary selfie.

Prithviraj posted a picture on Instagram, where he is dressed in a red vest paired with grey joggers. He is seen taking a mirror selfie.

"The customary selfie from the home gym! #beenawhile," he captioned the image.

Last month, the actor shared a hilarious picture with his pet dog Zorro. In the image, Prithviraj holds Zorro, who is seen rolling eyes in a funny manner.

Prithvirajs was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned.

--IANS

dc/vnc

