Prithviraj posts 'customary selfie' from home gym

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a picture from his home gym and called it a customary selfie.

Prithviraj posted a picture on Instagram, where he is dressed in a red vest paired with grey joggers. He is seen taking a mirror selfie.

"The customary selfie from the home gym! #beenawhile," he captioned the image.