Prithviraj posts in favour of the ‘Decommission Mullaperiyar Dam’ campaign

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a note in support of the campaign to decommission the Mullaperiyar dam.

“Regardless of what the facts and findings are or will be, there is no reason or excuse for this 125 year old dam to exist as a functioning structure! It’s about time we put politics and economics aside and do what is right. We can only trust the system, and let’s pray that the system makes the right decision!” writes Prithviraj.