Prithviraj Productions to present Rakshit Shetty’s '777 Charlie' in Malayalam

777 Charlie, produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty and directed by Kiranraj K, will be presented in Malayalam by Prithviraj productions.

Announcing this, Prithviraj wrote this: “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from this film. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution!”