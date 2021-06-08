Prithviraj Productions to present Rakshit Shetty’s '777 Charlie' in Malayalam

777 Charlie, produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty and directed by Kiranraj K, will be presented in Malayalam by Prithviraj productions.
Announcing this, Prithviraj wrote this: “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from this film. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution!”
Rakshit Shetty, who is one of the topmost names in Kannada movie industry, directed Ulidavaru Kandanthe, which was made in Tamil as Richie in Tamil. His Kirik Party has been quite popular in Kerala.