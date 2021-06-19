Prithviraj releases teaser of his new Malayalam thriller 'Cold Case'

The teaser of the Malayalam film shows Prithviraj with co-actors Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai, and seems to blend supernatural elements with a mysterious crime scene.

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran released the teaser of his upcoming thriller "Cold Case" on Saturday.

Prithviraj posted the teaser on Instagram and captioned it: "Stuck in the midst of faith and logic.. The quest to find the truth begins from today! Teaser out now. Watch #coldcaseonprime June 30.."

Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, "Cold Case" is an investigative crime thriller.

The film will be a direct-to-service release on Amazon Prime Video. It will stream June 30 onwards.

