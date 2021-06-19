Prithviraj releases teaser of his new Malayalam thriller 'Cold Case'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 14:41:24hrs
Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran released the teaser of his upcoming thriller "Cold Case" on Saturday.

The teaser of the Malayalam film shows Prithviraj with co-actors Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai, and seems to blend supernatural elements with a mysterious crime scene.

Prithviraj posted the teaser on Instagram and captioned it: "Stuck in the midst of faith and logic.. The quest to find the truth begins from today! Teaser out now. Watch #coldcaseonprime June 30.."

Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, "Cold Case" is an investigative crime thriller.

The film will be a direct-to-service release on Amazon Prime Video. It will stream June 30 onwards.

