Prithviraj shares a delightful moment as a director

“When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame!,” writes an evidently excited Prithviraj Sukumaran from the sets of Bro Daddy, sharing the picture of Mohanlal and Mallika Sukumaran in the same frame.

Mohanlal is playing the lead in Bro Daddy, which also has Prithviraj’s mom, actress Mallika Sukumaran, in the cast.