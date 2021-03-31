Prithviraj shares 'Urumi' throwback pic: '10 years to this epic'

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a throwback picture from his 2011 film Urumi, which he described as a movie of a lifetime.

Prithviraj shared a still from the film on Instagram. Urumi also stars Prabhu Deva, Genelia D'Souza, Amol Gupte, Jagathy Sreekumar, Nithya Menon, Alexx O'Nell, and has Tabu, Arya and Vidya Balan in extended cameos.