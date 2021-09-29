Prithviraj shines in 'Bhramam' trailer

The trailer of Ravi K Chandran’s Bhramam has been released. Prithviraj plays the lead in Bhramam, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 7.

Bhramam is the remake of the 2018 Hindi thriller Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.