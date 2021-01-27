Prithviraj shines in 'Jana Gana Mana' promo video

“The offense is treason,” says the cop to Prithviraj’s character, during the interrogation.

Prithviraj is seen being questioned by Suraj Venjarammoodu, who is a cop, in the scene.

The promo video of Prithviraj starrer Jana Gana Mana , directed by Dijo Jose Antony, looks interesting.

Prithviraj replies to Suraj’s threats with a smile and asks, “In this country, where people have mixed opinions on the killing of Gandhi?”

Dijo Jose Antony shot into fame as the director of Queen.

Produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Jana Gana Mana has camera by Sudeep Elamon and music by Jakes Bejoy.

Here is the video: