Prithviraj starrer 'Bhramam' to release on OTT from Oct 7

Bhramam, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, will release in India on Amazon Prime Video and at the theatres worldwide, except in India, on Oct 7.
Bhramam has been produced by AP International and Viacom 18 Studios. The director is Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer.
Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas and Raashi include the cast. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Bhramam is the official remake of the Hindi thriller Andhadhun.
Prithviraj, who has completed his directorial venture Bro Daddy recently, will join Premam director Alphonse Puthren’s Gold this week.