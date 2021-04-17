Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' starts rolling

They wanted a fight… He gave them a war is the tagline of Kaduva, which starts rolling today. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the hero.

Prithviraj shared the poster of Kaduva, which has him with a burning cigar on his lips.

Director Shaji Kailas is back in action with Kaduva after a break. Jinu V Abraham is the writer. Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen are the producers. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.