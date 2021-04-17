Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' starts rolling

They wanted a fight… He gave them a war is the tagline of Kaduva, which starts rolling today. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the hero.
Prithviraj shared the poster of Kaduva, which has him with a burning cigar on his lips.
Director Shaji Kailas is back in action with Kaduva after a break. Jinu V Abraham is the writer. Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen are the producers. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Prithviraj’s character in Kaduva is called Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan and the story is said to have been inspired from the life of a real life person.