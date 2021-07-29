Prithviraj starrer 'Kuruthi' to release on Aug 11

Kuruthi, directed by Manu Warrier, will be Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Onam release. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Aug 11 onwards.

Porduced by Supriya Menon, Kuruthi is said to be a socio political thriller, written by Anish Pallyal.

Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mamukkoya and Manikandan Achari include the cast.