Prithviraj Sukumaran deadlifts 140 kilos of weights

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 12th, 2021, 17:18:52hrs
Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a video where he is seen lifting 140 kilos of weight.

Prithviraj shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen working out in the gym, doing repetition of the intense workout with over a 100 kilos.

"#deadlift 140 kgs. 3 reps. 6th set. Let the discussions begin," Prithviraj wrote.

Prithviraj was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned.

--IANS

dc/vnc

