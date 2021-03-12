Prithviraj Sukumaran deadlifts 140 kilos of weights

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a video where he is seen lifting 140 kilos of weight.

Prithviraj shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen working out in the gym, doing repetition of the intense workout with over a 100 kilos.

"#deadlift 140 kgs. 3 reps. 6th set. Let the discussions begin," Prithviraj wrote.