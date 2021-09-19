Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Brahmam' to release digitally

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, 'Brahmam' also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kochi, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film 'Brahmam' will have a direct digital release on October 7. The movie is the Malayalam remake of Hindi film 'Andhadhun'.

"Taking the scale of production a notch higher than the original, some unique elements of drama and humour have been weaved in 'Bhramam' along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative. I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audiences thoroughly entertained," says director Ravi.

The film dwells on the dualities of a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India says: "It is great to collaborate with Prithviraj once again whose films 'Cold Case' and 'Kuruthi' have received lots of love and appreciation from our customers. Given its gripping plotline and compelling performances, I hope 'Bhramam' receives similar adulation from audiences and establishes a benchmark in the crime thriller genre starting October 7."

'Bhramam' is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

