Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kuruthi' to have digital release

Kochi, July 28 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming Malayalam film 'Kuruthi' will have a global digital release on August 11.

Along with the release date of the film, the first poster was also unveiled on Wednesday.

Prithviraj also confirmed the news through his Instagram account. Putting up the poster of the film, the actor captioned it as: "This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer".