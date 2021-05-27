Prithviraj targeted on social media following his ‘Lakshadweep comments’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made a statement against the controversial new ‘reforms’ in Lakshadweep. His post earned him great admiration from the public and soon after certain BJP leaders accused him of saying things without knowing the “real facts”.

“What I do know for sure though, is that none of the islanders I know, or none of those who’ve spoken to me are happy with what’s happening. I strongly believe that any law, reform, or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land. It’s never the geographical or political boundary that makes a country, state or union territory but the people who live there. How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?,” said Prithviraj in the post.

Several BJP leaders from Kerala have directly attacked the actor through social media posts, for making the statement.

Some of the Mollywood actors and directors have come in support of Prithviraj.