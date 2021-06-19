Prithviraj to direct Mohanlal again

Produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Bro Daddy will have Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin in the cast.

Just days after he wrote about his next directorial, actor Prithviraj has announced the project. Titled Bro Daddy , the movie will have Mohanlal playing the lead.

Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal are the writers. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Deepak Dev is the music director.

Here is Prithviraj’s post: “My 2nd directorial. “BRO DADDY” will once again be headlined by The Lalettan, with an ensemble cast including yours truly playing equally important full-length roles in the film. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, this is a fun family drama written by Sreejith and Bibin. A script, that we hope will become a film that makes you smile, laugh, and want to revisit. I guess it’s about time we all got a happy film. Rolling soon. Actually..very soon.”

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer, which was a blockbuster hit. He has already announced the sequel Empuraan, which has been delayed due to Covid restrictions.