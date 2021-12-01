Prithviraj to play Rajan Pillai in a Hindi web series!

Actor and director Prithviraj is all set to play the lead in a Hindi web series based on the life of late Malayali businessman Rajan Pillai.
According to some reports, Prithviraj is also directing the series, produced by Saregama’s Yoodle Films.
Titled Biscuit King, the series will be about the eventful life of Rajan Pillai.
Prithviraj has completed his second movie as a director, Bro Daddy. He is planning another web series based on his debut directorial venture, Lucifer.
Prithviraj has also completed acting in Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva and Alphonse Puthran’s Gold.
Prithviraj Productions is distributing the Bollywood production 83, which has Ranveer Singh in the lead, in Kerala.