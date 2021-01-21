Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan and Mamta in RKC’s 'Bhramam'

Ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is directing Bhramam, which features Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles.

There were reports that Ravi K Chandran is all set to remake the brilliant 2018 Bollywood thriller Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead. However an official announcement regarding whether Bhramam is that remake has not been made as yet.