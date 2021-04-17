Prithviraj’s Kuruthi to release on May 13

Kuruthi, directed by Manu Warrier and produced by Supriya Menon, will release at the cinemas on May 13.
Prithviraj plays the lead in Kuruthi, with Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Mamukkoya and Srinda in the cast.
Kuruthi comes with the tagline A vow to kill… An oath to protect!
Anish Pallyal is the writer. Abhinandan Ramanujam wields the camera. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
With Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and Malik already announced as May 13 releases, it is going to be an exciting day at the cinemas for movie lovers.