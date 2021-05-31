Prithviraj’s “Lakshadweep statement” continue to hog headlines

Ever since actor Prithviraj posted a note against the proposed reforms in Lakshadweep he has been in the centre of a controversy. He was attacked fiercely by Sangh supporters on social media. A few BJP leaders also targeted the actor following his post.
“Prithvira’s feeling is natural and his post represents the emotion of most of the people here,” said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supporting the actor.
Director Priyadarshan said that Prithviraj has the right to speak out his opinion and uncultured attacks against the statement cannot be accepted.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi also said that freedom of expression is an individual’s right.